Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,638. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

ACGL stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

