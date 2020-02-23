Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.