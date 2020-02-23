Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.93% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $42.69 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

