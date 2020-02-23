Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

