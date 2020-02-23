Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 159,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JTD opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

