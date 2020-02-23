Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 101.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 251,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,682,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AU. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

AU stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

