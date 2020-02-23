Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.78.

Shares of WLTW opened at $208.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

