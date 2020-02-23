Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.