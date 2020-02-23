Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,032,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Amcor by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,211,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 482,597 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Amcor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.