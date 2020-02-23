Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $484,000 in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 6.28% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA GOAT opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.19.

