Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

