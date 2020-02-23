Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $53.23 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

