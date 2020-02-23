Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Radius Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.89. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

