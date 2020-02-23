Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

