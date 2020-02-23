Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

