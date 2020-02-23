Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,252.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. First Analysis lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

