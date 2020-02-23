Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

ONLN opened at $40.54 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

