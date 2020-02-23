Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.