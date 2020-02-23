Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.