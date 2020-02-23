Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,507,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 226,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

