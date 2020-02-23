Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA CSD opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

