Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,691 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 36,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AME stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.