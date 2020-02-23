Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,362 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 259,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,587 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

AKAM stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

