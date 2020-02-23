Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916,228 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

