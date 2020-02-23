Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Increased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 184,754 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 3.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

