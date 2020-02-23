Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $567,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

NYSE CP opened at $265.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

