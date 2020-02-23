Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

