Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 322,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 226,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,193,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.37 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

