Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.53 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.