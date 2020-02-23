Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Davita by 1,543.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 581,746 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $2,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $11,538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Davita by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

