Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.