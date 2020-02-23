Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.