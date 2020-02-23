Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

