Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,713 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of COMSCORE worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in COMSCORE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in COMSCORE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,782,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in COMSCORE by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in COMSCORE by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $3.68 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

