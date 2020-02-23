Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,450 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Nomura upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.