Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,995,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $562,911,000 after purchasing an additional 167,069 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 76,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,333,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $250,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.05. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

