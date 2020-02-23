Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $251.42 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

