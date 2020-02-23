Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 118,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $334.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.18 and its 200-day moving average is $305.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

