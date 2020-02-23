Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

NYSE PLD opened at $99.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

