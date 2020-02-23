Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Pope Resources worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Pope Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Pope Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POPE opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pope Resources has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $138.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $517.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.70 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,803 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $158,700.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,329.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,000 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,877. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

