Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after buying an additional 308,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,598 shares of company stock worth $40,230,196. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $344.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

