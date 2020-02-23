Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $4.05 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 337,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

