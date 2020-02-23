Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 607,300 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $778.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.6878 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBLX. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

