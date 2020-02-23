Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,732 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of UGI worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UGI in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 744.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.52. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

