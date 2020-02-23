Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 33.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $243,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAM opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. General American Investors Company Inc has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

