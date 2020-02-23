Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 164,225 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 164,225 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.32% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

