Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Spotify by 12.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Spotify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Spotify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT opened at $146.95 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

