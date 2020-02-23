Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 36,776 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,776 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 44.2% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Encana in the third quarter worth $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Encana by 872.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Encana by 43.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,792 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

