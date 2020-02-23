Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

