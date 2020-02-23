Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

CTRE stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

